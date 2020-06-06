Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,256 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after buying an additional 597,605 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.