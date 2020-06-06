Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $150.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.