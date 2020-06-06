Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.