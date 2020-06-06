Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

