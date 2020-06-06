Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

