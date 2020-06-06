Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

