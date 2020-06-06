Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

