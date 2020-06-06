Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,762,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

