Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Total by 991.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $44,466,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 464,433 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,661,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,465 in the last three months.

Shares of TOT opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

