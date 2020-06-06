Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,130,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

