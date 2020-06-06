Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 269.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 239,867 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

