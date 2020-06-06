Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

