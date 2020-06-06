Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 123,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

