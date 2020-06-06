Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sib LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.