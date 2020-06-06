Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 278 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 308.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $124.88 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

