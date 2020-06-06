Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 200 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.95.

CI stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,885 shares of company stock worth $21,322,168 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.