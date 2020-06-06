Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:PING opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,741 shares of company stock valued at $31,493,063. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 468,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $7,481,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

