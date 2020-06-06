Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $33,414,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $6,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

