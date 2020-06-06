Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 89,032 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,032 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $34,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

