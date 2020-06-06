Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,540 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $530.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.59. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

