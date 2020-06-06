Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,084,458 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084,458 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.29% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $32,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

