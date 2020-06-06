Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

