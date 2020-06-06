Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 235,364 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Middleby worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $3,320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $87.34 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,094. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

