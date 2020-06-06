Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cooper Companies worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 210,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Shares of COO stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

