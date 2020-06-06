Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $39.29 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,893 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of VF worth $39,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.31 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.