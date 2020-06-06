Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $37 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,999 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

