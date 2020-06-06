Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 377,503 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.42% of II-VI worth $36,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,949 shares of company stock worth $2,807,443 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

