Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.27 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

