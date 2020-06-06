Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.20 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $42.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

