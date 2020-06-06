Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

AVGO stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.