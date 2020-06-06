Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SYSCO worth $37,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

