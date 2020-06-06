Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $35,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.38. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

