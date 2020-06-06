Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of United Therapeutics worth $37,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,235,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $7,829,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.