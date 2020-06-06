Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

