Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,514 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Paychex worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.