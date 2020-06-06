Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,452,243.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,221 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

