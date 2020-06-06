Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

