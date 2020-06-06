Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

