NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NWE opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

