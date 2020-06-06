Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $342.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

