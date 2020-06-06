Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,449. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

