Nexus (NXS) Market Cap Tops $13.00 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. Nexus has a market cap of $13.00 million and $99,576.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

