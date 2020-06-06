Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

NXST stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.25 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $657,656.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 28,510 shares worth $2,040,623. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

