Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

