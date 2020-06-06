Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,406 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

