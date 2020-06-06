Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Partners worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GLP opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

