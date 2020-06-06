Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,147 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HSBC by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in HSBC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.55 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

