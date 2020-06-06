Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $36.36 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.