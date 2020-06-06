Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $493.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.68. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $526.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.29.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.