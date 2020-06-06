Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.39.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

